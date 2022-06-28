Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 96 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.85. 32,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

