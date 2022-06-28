Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.31

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 51443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

Chiba Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

