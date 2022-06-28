Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS.

CHS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 30,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $700.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 78.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

