China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Up to $17.83

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 24.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

