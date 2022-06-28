China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLEU stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. China Liberal Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Liberal Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 381,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.75% of China Liberal Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.