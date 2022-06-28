China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 3,375.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. 25,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,086. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $66.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5267 per share. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

