China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Increases Dividend to $1.31 Per Share

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.3115 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Shenhua Energy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

