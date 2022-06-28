Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CHR opened at C$3.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54. The company has a market cap of C$676.16 million and a PE ratio of 14.61. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.99.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$272.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

