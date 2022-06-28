CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $17.55

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $16.94. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 57 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,375,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,087,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

