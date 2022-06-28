Citigroup Lowers Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target to €28.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from €37.00 ($39.36) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €87.00 ($92.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($95.74) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($59.57) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Zalando from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($80.85) to €42.00 ($44.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $13.49 on Friday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

