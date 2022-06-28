CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a growth of 3,670.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of CNF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 821.21 and a quick ratio of 753.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.34.
CNFinance Company Profile (Get Rating)
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNFinance (CNF)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.