CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a growth of 3,670.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Shares of CNF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 821.21 and a quick ratio of 753.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNF. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,527,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 132,451 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 53.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNFinance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 784,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,177 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.