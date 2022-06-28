Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,597 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 6.05% of Codexis worth $81,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $3,093,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

CDXS stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Codexis’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

