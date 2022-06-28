Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.09. 249,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,959,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

