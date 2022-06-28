Comparing MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

MarketWise has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.8% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MarketWise and WaveDancer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $549.18 million 2.30 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A WaveDancer $15.03 million 2.00 -$1.13 million ($0.24) -7.21

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MarketWise.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise -53.09% N/A -76.33% WaveDancer -23.83% -33.45% -22.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MarketWise and WaveDancer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 3 4 0 2.57 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketWise presently has a consensus price target of $8.64, suggesting a potential upside of 118.81%. Given MarketWise’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Summary

MarketWise beats WaveDancer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About WaveDancer (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

