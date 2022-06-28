ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $447,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.92. 202,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,945,267. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

