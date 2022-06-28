Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.0712 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (DAG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $90.22 million and $567,924.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,411.63 or 0.95024436 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

