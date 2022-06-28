Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.35.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

