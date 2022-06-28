Contrasting Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveRamp and Bilibili’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.80 -$33.83 million ($0.50) -58.74 Bilibili $3.00 billion 3.67 -$1.07 billion ($3.26) -8.65

LiveRamp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LiveRamp and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 0 7 4 0 2.36

Bilibili has a consensus price target of $50.73, suggesting a potential upside of 79.89%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -6.40% 0.69% 0.57% Bilibili -39.78% -34.71% -16.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Bilibili on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

