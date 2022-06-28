Contrasting Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) & Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Grove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Grove shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grove and Ayr Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ayr Wellness has a consensus price target of $39.86, indicating a potential upside of 677.00%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Grove.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove 8.10% 12.48% 10.39% Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grove and Ayr Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 3.05 $2.98 million N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.98 -$16.95 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

Summary

Grove beats Ayr Wellness on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove (Get Rating)

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of May 12, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 47 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

