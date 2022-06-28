Convex Finance (CVX) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00020082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $267.21 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00181871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015033 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,858,042 coins and its circulating supply is 64,540,160 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.