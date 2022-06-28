Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CORZ. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 7.37.

Shares of CORZ opened at 1.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of 1.80 and a 1 year high of 14.98.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately 102,517,341.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,453,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

