Credit Suisse Group Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $152.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

NYSE:DRI opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

