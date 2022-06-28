Credits (CS) Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $30,700.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

