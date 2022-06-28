Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Trading Down 8.6%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 14,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 69,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.