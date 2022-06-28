Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Trading Down 8.6%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 14,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 69,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRKR)
