Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

