Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New $93,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,935 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 132,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 727.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 135,353 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 821,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,271,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

