Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 159 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $73.39. 27,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,891. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.