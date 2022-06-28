CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 45,767 shares.The stock last traded at $20.66 and had previously closed at $20.55.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $783.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 259.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

