Crust (CRU) Price Hits $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005415 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00587022 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005298 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00180202 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

