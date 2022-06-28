CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.15

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €50.15 ($53.35) and last traded at €52.35 ($55.69), with a volume of 181131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €56.40 ($60.00).

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVD shares. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 43.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.22.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

