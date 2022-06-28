Culbertson A N & Co Inc Acquires 2,803 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

