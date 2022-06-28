Culbertson A N & Co Inc Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

