Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $1.17 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

