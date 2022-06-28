Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
