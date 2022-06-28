Culbertson A N & Co Inc Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hershey by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,455,486 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $220.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $335.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

