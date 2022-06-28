Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.