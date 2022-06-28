Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 180 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 163,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.