Culbertson A N & Co Inc Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. National Pension Service increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $2,389,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

