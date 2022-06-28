Culbertson A N & Co Inc Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $133,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

