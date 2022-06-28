Cumberland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $6,423,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 19,921.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 236,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 69,559 shares during the period.

Shares of TBT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. 49,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,692,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

