Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $25.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned 1.40% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $25,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 275,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average is $114.22. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $95.46 and a twelve month high of $136.59.

