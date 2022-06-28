Cumberland Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000. Charles Schwab comprises 1.2% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.27. 32,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790,669. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

