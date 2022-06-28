Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,800 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 314,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 16,320,346 shares of company stock worth $915,467,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 484,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,426,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.