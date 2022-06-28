Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $256.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.71. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

