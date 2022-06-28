Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,823. The company has a market capitalization of $186.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.71. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

