Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $973,000 Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for 1.2% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,950,000. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,080,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 257,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79,834 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares in the last quarter.

MSOS traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 22,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,008. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

