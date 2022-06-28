Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Datadog worth $27,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 60.3% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 130,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $428,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $336,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,179,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,860,195. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,520,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

