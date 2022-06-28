Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.58 and last traded at $98.59. Approximately 54,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,483,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.20.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,520,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $556,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,620,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $336,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,179,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,860,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Datadog by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 227.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 39.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Datadog by 14.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

