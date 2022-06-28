DEEPSPACE (DPS) One Day Volume Hits $35,789.00

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $35,789.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,878.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.89 or 0.19629707 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00181483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00072222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016067 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

