Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 122700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of C$65.21 million and a PE ratio of -16.11.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.11 million during the quarter.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

